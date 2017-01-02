NFL

Super Bowl LI odds: Betting lines, favorites, futures

2 hours ago

The New England Patriots are the early favorites to win Super Bowl LI next month. 

The Patriots have a first-round bye and will host an AFC Divisional Game on Saturday, January 14. New England ended the regular season with a seven-game winning streak.

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be the NFC favorites after a 13–3 season with quarterback Dak Prescott as the team's star. The Green Bay Packers had a strong end to the year despite starting off 4–6.

Here are the odds for each NFL Playoff team as of Jan. 2, according to OddsShark:

New England Patriots, +190

Dallas Cowboys, +400

Green Bay Packers, +700

Pittsburgh Steelers, +800

Kansas City Chiefs, +900

Atlanta Falcons, +1100

Seattle Seahawks, +1400

New York Giants, +1600

Oakland Raiders, +6600

Detroit Lions, +6600

Houston Texans, +6600

Miami Dolphins, +6600

