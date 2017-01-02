Super Bowl LI odds: Betting lines, favorites, futures
The New England Patriots are the early favorites to win Super Bowl LI next month.
The Patriots have a first-round bye and will host an AFC Divisional Game on Saturday, January 14. New England ended the regular season with a seven-game winning streak.
The Dallas Cowboys appear to be the NFC favorites after a 13–3 season with quarterback Dak Prescott as the team's star. The Green Bay Packers had a strong end to the year despite starting off 4–6.
• NFL playoff picture: First look at the AFC and NFC field and matchups
Here are the odds for each NFL Playoff team as of Jan. 2, according to OddsShark:
New England Patriots, +190
Dallas Cowboys, +400
Green Bay Packers, +700
Pittsburgh Steelers, +800
Kansas City Chiefs, +900
Atlanta Falcons, +1100
Seattle Seahawks, +1400
New York Giants, +1600
Oakland Raiders, +6600
Detroit Lions, +6600
Houston Texans, +6600
Miami Dolphins, +6600