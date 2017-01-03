NFL

Bills owner fired Rex Ryan when asked about future

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula says he fired Rex Ryan as head coach when he asked about his future before the team's season finale on Sunday.

Ryan was fired after two seasona and a 16–18 record. Buffalo has not made the playoffs since the 1999 season, the NFL's longest postseason drought.

"I was asked a point-blank question, and based on the discussions we've been having all year, I felt it was better to tell Rex we were going in a different direction," Pegula told The Associated Press.

Bills general manager Doug Whaley said during a season-ending press conference on Monday that he did not know Ryan was going to be fired.

"I wasn't privy to the conversation so I cannot get into the details," Whaley said when asked why Ryan was dismissed after one season. I was told by my boss that I will no longer be working with Rex.”

Pegula says he came to the decision on Ryan's future with the team after talking to other personnel in the front office.

"(Whaley) had input on the basis of conversations throughout the year, what the problems were," Pegula said. "But did Doug ever say, 'Are we firing our coach, are we keeping our coach?' We never had that conversation. I took it upon myself to tell Rex on the basis of conversations about the games and the aftermath of certain games that, hey, things aren't going well."

Pegula defended his team as others are critical of the team's decision.

"There's no dysfunction. Everybody is on the same page," Pegula said. "We're busy busting our asses."

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters