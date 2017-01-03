Perhaps the worst news for the Texans’ offense out of the concussion that knocked Tom Savage from the lineup in Week 17 is that Brock Osweiler never found a reliable connection with star wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Savage seemed to, or at least worked harder to look for it. Hopkins was targeted a season-high 17 times in Savage’s relief-effort comeback win over Jacksonville in Week 15.

If Hopkins cannot get going in the playoffs, the Texans will have to find their passing offense somewhere. Fiedorowicz may be the safest bet. He and fellow TE Ryan Griffin were the most reliable of Houston’s frequently-used pass catchers this season—they combined to catch 63.8% of throws their direction, higher than any non-running back with at least a dozen receptions in 2016. Fiedorowicz caught a TD from Osweiler last Sunday, too, perhaps an early indication that the Texans’ born-again starter will count on him come the postseason.