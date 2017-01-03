NFL

Dolphins S Bacarri Rambo

Rambo could not stick on an NFL roster heading into the regular season. Then a couple injuries hit in Miami’s secondary, and suddenly in November he was a needed piece to the puzzle. The Dolphins’ reliance on him has only increased since then—safeties Reshad Jones and Isa Abdul-Quddus both are on IR, while veteran cornerback Byron Maxwell missed multiple games at the end of the regular season with an ankle issue.

Those issues leave Rambo (41 games) and fellow safety Michael Thomas (43) as the most experienced members of Miami’s secondary right now. Perhaps not surprisingly, that unit limped to the finish line with mediocre efforts against Buffalo and New England in Weeks 16 and 17, respectively. Next up? The Steelers’ high-powered attack. Rambo will have to be right in the middle of it all. 

