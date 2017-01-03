NFL

Patriots DE Trey Flowers

If before the season began, you had Flowers pegged as the Patriots’ leading sack producer, you’re either a gifted soothsayer or possibly Bill Belichick. A 2015 fourth-round pick, Flowers has turned almost overnight into an integral part of the New England defense. His 7.0 sacks landed him two ahead of Jabaal Sheard and three up on Chris Long and Rob Ninkovich, his next-closest teammates.

What makes Flowers difficult to block (and why he started earning so much playing time) is that he can get into the backfield from anywhere. He’s not just an edge rusher. He has lined up everywhere from DE to straight over the ball as a nose tackle, and he has produced in all spots. Flowers’s emergence has made it a lot easier to forget that the Patriots traded away Chandler Jones in the off-season. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters