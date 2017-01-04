NFL

Giants RB Paul Perkins

Rashad Jennings is a fine back. He can handle 20 carries a game, he’ll catch some check-down passes, maybe even get into the end zone on occasion. But he is not a player defenses have to be overly concerned with when game-planning for the Giants.

Perkins, on the other hand, has that potential. And the Giants’ coaching staff has taken notice as of late, giving him 21 carries in Week 17 and at least 11 each of the three prior games. It’s no coincidence that the Giants’ sluggish run game has shown signs of life as Perkins’ role has increased. He has averaged nearly a yard per rush attempt higher than Jennings this season (4.1 to 3.3) and is five yards better on receptions (10.8 to 5.7). The Giants’ offense has struggled to score all year, but the Packers could be seeing it just as it finally finds a measure of run-pass balance.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters