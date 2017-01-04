Giants RB Paul Perkins

Rashad Jennings is a fine back. He can handle 20 carries a game, he’ll catch some check-down passes, maybe even get into the end zone on occasion. But he is not a player defenses have to be overly concerned with when game-planning for the Giants.

Perkins, on the other hand, has that potential. And the Giants’ coaching staff has taken notice as of late, giving him 21 carries in Week 17 and at least 11 each of the three prior games. It’s no coincidence that the Giants’ sluggish run game has shown signs of life as Perkins’ role has increased. He has averaged nearly a yard per rush attempt higher than Jennings this season (4.1 to 3.3) and is five yards better on receptions (10.8 to 5.7). The Giants’ offense has struggled to score all year, but the Packers could be seeing it just as it finally finds a measure of run-pass balance.