NFL coaching rumors: News on job openings, interviews and more

Thursday January 5th, 2017

The NFL coaching carousel is in full swing and as the regular season has concluded, a number of teams have already made changes at the top.

The 49ers, Broncos, Jaguars, Bills, Rams and Chargers are all looking for a new head coach, and the 49ers are also looking for a new general manager.

Keep up to date on the latest National Football League news and rumors below.

• Anthony Lynn is set to interview with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday (John Wawrow, AP)

• The 49ers are interviewing Packers executive Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst for their vacant general manager job (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay, Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin are interviewing with the Los Angeles Rams (Multiple reports, Josina Anderson, ESPN)

• The New York Jets are interested in Philadelphia Eagles quarterback coach John DeFilippo for offensive coordinator (Adam Caplan, ESPN.com)

• Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is eyeing the Denver Broncos opening. (Mike Garafolo, NFL.com)

