The Green Bay Packers (10-6) are the hottest team in the NFC heading into the playoffs with a six-game winning streak, but they will be hosting the conference’s second-hottest squad Sunday when the New York Giants (11-5) visit Lambeau Field as 4.5-point road underdogs on the NFL point spreads at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

This is the marquee matchup on a Wild Card Weekend that also includes two games with point spreads of more than a touchdown and another which may feature a pair of backup quarterbacks starting.

The Giants are no strangers to going to Lambeau and winning in the playoffs, as they have been successful in their previous two postseason visits, the last time coming five years ago after the Packers finished the regular season with an NFL-best 15-1 record. New York won in a 37-20 rout as an 8.5-point underdog and then went on to beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl for the second time in five years.

The Giants are 4-0-1 against the spread in the past five meetings with Green Bay, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, winning three of the last four straight up in the series.

While the visiting teams won all four Wild Card games a year ago, that looks to be a much more difficult task this time around considering the spreads.

Earlier on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) will host the Miami Dolphins (10-6) as double-digit betting favorites as they go for their eighth win in a row. The Steelers have dropped four of their previous five games in the playoffs but will be facing a Miami team that is in the postseason for the first time in eight years.

The Dolphins have lost seven of their last eight playoff games on the road and remain hopeful that starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill will return from a knee injury. If not, capable backup Matt Moore will make his fourth straight start.

On Saturday, both the Houston Texans (9-7) and the Oakland Raiders (12-4) have serious issues with their signal-callers that could make for one of the ugliest playoff games in recent memory.

The Texans were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs 30-0 at home in this round last year, prompting them to sign Brock Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million deal in the offseason. Osweiler has flopped for the most part and was relegated to backup duty but will be pressed back into action because starter Tom Savage is in the league’s concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, the Raiders may be down to third-string quarterback Connor Cook after to injuries to Derek Carr (broken leg) and Matt McGloin (shoulder). Houston is sitting as a 3.5-point favorite as the host in this matchup.

And the Detroit Lions (9-7) may consider themselves fortunate to be in the postseason despite a three-game losing streak, but they have to travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks (10-5-1) as eight-point underdogs on Saturday night. The Lions have covered three of the past four meetings though, including a 13-10 loss as 9.5-point road underdogs during the 2015 season.