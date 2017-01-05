The Miami Dolphins have ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports.

Matt Moore will start his fourth-straight game in Tannehill's absence. He is 2–1 since Tannehill's has been out, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tannehill suffered a sprained ACL and MCL in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, which resulted in his first missed NFL game in five years. He has never played in the postseason.

Sunday's game marks the Dolphins' first playoff appearance since 2008.