NFL

Report: Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill ruled out vs. Steelers

SI Wire
2 hours ago

The Miami Dolphins have ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports.

Matt Moore will start his fourth-straight game in Tannehill's absence. He is 2–1 since Tannehill's has been out, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tannehill suffered a sprained ACL and MCL in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, which resulted in his first missed NFL game in five years. He has never played in the postseason.

12 teams, 12 X-Factors to watch in the playoffs

Sunday's game marks the Dolphins' first playoff appearance since 2008.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters