Ezekiel Elliott, Matt Ryan lead AP All-Pro Team

Friday January 6th, 2017

Three rookies and 17 first-time selections, including Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, lead the 2016 NFL All-Pro team, announced by the Associated Press on Friday

Dallas led all teams with five first-team selections.

When it comes to the Most Valuable Player, which will be announced at the NFL honors on Feb. 6, the AP All-Pro Team is a good indicator of who might win the award.

The last time a player won the MVP award who wasn't a first-team AP All-Pro was 2003, when Peyton Manning got first-team honors and co-MVP Steve McNair was named to the second team. It also happened in 1987 when Broncos quarterback John Elway won the MVP award and was named second-team All-Pro. 49ers quarterback Joe Montana garnered the first-team accolades that season.

Offense

Quarterback - Matt Ryan, Atlanta

Wide receivers - Julio Jones, Atlanta, Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh

Running back - Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

Flex - David Johnson, Arizona

Tight end - Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Tackles - Tyron Smith, Dallas, Jack Conklin, Tennessee

Guards - Zack Martin, Dallas, Kelechi Osemele, Oakland

Center - Travis Frederick, Dallas

Defense

Edge rushers - Khalil Mack, Oakland, Vic Beasley, Atlanta

Defensive tackles - Aaron Donald, Los Angeles, Damon Harrison, N.Y. Giants

Linebackers - Sean Lee, Dallas, Von Miller, Denver, Bobby Wagner, Seattle

Cornerbacks - Marcus Peters, Kansas City, Chris Harris, Jr. Denver, Aqib Talib, Denver

Safeties - Eric Berry, Kansas City, Landon Collins, N.Y. Giants

Special teams

Kicker - Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter - Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles

Punt returner - Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Kick returner - Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota

Special teamer - Matthew Slater, New England

- Scooby Axson

