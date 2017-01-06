New York Giants rookie cornerback Eli Apple told SI Now that he talked to several Dallas Cowboys players who hope they get a shot at beating the Giants should they meet in the playoffs.

The Giants handed the Cowboys two of their three losses this season, a one-point victory in Dallas in the season opener and a three-point Week 14 victory at home.

"They are a fun team to play against, they always bring out the best in us," Apple said. "We just have to take it one game at a time and see what happens."

To get a shot at the Cowboys, the Giants must first get past the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC Wild Card Game.

Apple recorded 51 total tackles, with one forced fumble and one interception during his rookie campaign for New York.

