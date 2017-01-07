Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney set Houston up for the game’s first touchdown on Saturday with a heads-up interception.

Clowney batted a pass from Raiders quarterback Connor Cook into the backfield, juggled the ball and eventually pulled it down to complete an impressive pick. Houston would score on the very next play on a Lamar Miller touchdown run.

It was Clowney’s second pass defended of the game, and gave the Texans a 10–0 lead in the first quarter of their opening-round playoff game.

– Kenny Ducey