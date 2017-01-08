The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field on Sunday in the second of two AFC wild card playoff games.

Pittsburgh, the AFC North champion, enters as the favorite with Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell as offensive weapons. Miami will be looking at cold conditions away from home as they look to pull the upset behind running back Jay Ajayi. If the Steelers win, they will play the Chiefs in the next round; if the Dolphins win, they'll play the Patriots.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Jan. 8, 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online here.