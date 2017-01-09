Down
enlarge
Report: Jordy Nelson broke at least two ribs vs. Giants
0:40 | NFL
Report: Jordy Nelson broke at least two ribs vs. Giants
NFL

Report: Jordy Nelson broke at least two ribs vs Giants

SI Wire
Monday January 9th, 2017

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson broke at least two ribs on Sunday and would need an “incredible effort” to play next week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Nelson left Sunday’s opening-round playoff win over the Giants in the first half after taking a hit to the side, and needed a cart to bring him off the field. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that there was a chance the All-Pro receiver could play in Green Bay’s divisional-round matchup against the Cowboys.

Green Bay’s top wideout had one catch for 13 yards before leaving. Without him, the passing game still thrived; Randall Cobb caught five passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns, and Davante Adams tallied eight receptions for 125 yards and another score.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters