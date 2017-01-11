NFL

NFL Divisional Round Saturday odds: Patriots, Falcons set as favorites

OddsShark
an hour ago

The New England Patriots are odds-on favorites to win Super Bowl LI at a price of +180 (bet $100 to win $180) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans are longshots to win the big game on their home field at +5000.

The Patriots routed the Texans 27-0 back in Week 3 with third-string rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center and now have Tom Brady back. So it’s no wonder that New England is 16-point chalk in Saturday’s AFC playoff game.

The question is, can Houston cover that big number and make it competitive this time around after not coming close as a one-point road underdog in the first meeting?

If the Texans can play defense like they did against the Oakland Raiders in last Saturday’s 27-14 win in the Wild Card round, then it could happen. But having Brady on the field opposed to Brissett or Oakland rookie Connor Cook—who started that last game – is obviously a big difference.

NFL
2017 NFL Playoffs schedule: Matchups, dates, times

The Patriots have won the past five meetings with Houston and covered six of the last seven, according to the OddsShark NFL Database

The other Saturday Divisional Round game earlier in the NFC should be much closer, especially if series history is a factor. The Seattle Seahawks (11-5-1) are 4.5-point road underdogs versus the Atlanta Falcons (11-5), but they have gone 4-1 ATS in the previous five road meetings.

The problem is, Seattle has lost eight in a row in the postseason as a road underdog, a streak the team will be trying to end at Atlanta.

NFL
Divide and Conquer: The running backs behind the Falcons' push to the postseason

The Falcons have struggled mightily in the playoffs recently overall, dropping five of their last six and going 0-6 ATS during that stretch. In fact, Atlanta’s lone postseason victory since 2005 came against the Seahawks four years ago. The Falcons won that matchup 30-28 but failed to cover as 2.5-point home favorites and then lost 28-24 to the San Francisco 49ers the following week in the NFC Championship Game.

Seattle edged Atlanta 26-24 in an earlier meeting between the teams in Week 6, rallying from a 24-17 deficit in the fourth quarter but fell short of covering as a 6.5-point home favorite.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters