Tech & Media

Russell Wilson, Odell Beckham, J.J. Watt are 2016's most valued athletes on social media

SI Wire
36 minutes ago

Russell Wilson, Odell Beckham Jr. and J.J. Watt have been named the Most Valued Athletes on Social Media of 2016 by 120 Sports and MVPindex.

The ranking, which includes U.S. professional and Olympic athletes, used an algorithm to measure the athletes' social media reach (fans, followers, impressions), engagement (likes, comments, shares, retweets, favorites) and conversation (positive/negative mentions) throughout 2016.

The NFL was the most represented league on the list, with football players claiming nine of the top 25 spots. The NBA followed with five players on the list. 

View the top 10 athletes on the list below, and watch 120 Sports reveal the full ranking on its nightly sports show The Rally at 9 p.m. ET.

1. Russell Wilson

2. Odell Beckham Jr. 

3. J.J. Watt

4. Rory McIlroy

5. Conor McGregor

6. LeBron James

7. Tiger Woods

8. Richard Sherman

9. Rob Gronkowski

