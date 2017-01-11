Down
Report: Bills to hire Sean McDermott as head coach
Bills hire Sean McDermott as next head coach

2 hours ago

The Buffalo Bills have hired Sean McDermott as their next head coach, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

McDermott has served as the Carolina Panthers' defensive coordinator since 2011. He has no prior head coaching experience.

Before taking the job with Buffalo, the McDermott also interviewed with the San Diego Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers. He interviewed with the Bills twice in the last eight days.

McDermott replaces Rex Ryan, who was fired after a 7–8 season. This is the ninth head coach hired by the Bills since 1999.

The Bills have the longest active playoff drought. It has been 17 years since Wade Phillips led the team to the playoffs.

