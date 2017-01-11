The Denver Broncos have reached a deal with former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to take over as the team's new head coach, the team announced.

The deal is for four years, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's official.



Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos! pic.twitter.com/m87uUn9KXs — John Elway (@johnelway) January 11, 2017

Joseph worked for three seasons under former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak as a member of the Houston Texans.

Kubiak retired following the conclusions of the Broncos' season after two years with the team. Kubiak's family is concerned about his health after health complications forced him to miss several games.

The Broncos also considered Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub for the job.

The team will now interview Mike McCoy and Bill Musgrave for their offensive coordinator job, according to Schefter.

Joseph was expected to interview with the San Diego Chargers, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams later in the week.

Joseph returns to a familiar state after graduating from Colorado in 1994. He was a quarterback and running back for the Buffaloes.