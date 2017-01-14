The Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons meet for the second time this season, this time in the NFC Divisional Round.

In the earlier meeting in Week 6, the Seahawks beat the Falcons 26–24 in Seattle, when Steven Hauschka hit a 44-yard field goal with less than two minutes left in the game.

Atlanta is led by All-Pro quarterback Matt Ryan, who had 4,944 yard and 38 touchdowns for Pro Football's most potent offense. Atlanta scored 71 more points than any other team in 2016.

The time these teams played in the playoff came in 2013, a 30–28 Atlanta win the NFC Divisional Round.

