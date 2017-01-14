NFL

How to watch Texans vs Patriots online: Live stream, Game time, TV channel

SI Wire
3 hours ago

The Houston Texans travel to Foxboro to face the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round.

The Texans are coming off a 27–14 win over the Oakland Raiders, as Brock Osweiler threw for a touchdown and rushed for another.

The Patriots begin their quest for Super Bowl LI after a 14–2 regular season. Despite a four-game suspension, Tom Brady returned to lead the team with 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

The Patriots have won five straight games against the Texans, including a 27–0 win in September. See how to watch Saturday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 8:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

