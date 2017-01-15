NFL

Jared Cook’s sideline catch, Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal beat Cowboys

SI Wire
an hour ago

A spectacular sideline catch by Packers tight end Jared Cook and a 51-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter gave the Packers a 34–31 win over the Cowboys in Sunday’s Divisional round playoff game in Dallas.

With time winding down in a 31–31 game, Rodgers uncorked a 35-yard pass deep to the left to find Cook just inches from the sideline. The veteran tight end hauled in the pass at the Dallas 32.

That set up Crosby for a game-winner, which he drilled after a Dallas timeout.

Green Bay will meet Atlanta in the NFC Championship Game next weekend.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters