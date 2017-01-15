NFL

How to watch Steelers vs. Chiefs: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
Sunday January 15th, 2017

Pittsburgh's high-powered offense will try to continue its march through the AFC playoffs as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The Steelers beat the Miami Dolphins 30–12 in the Wild Card round, led by Le'Veon Bell's 167 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Antonio Brown added 124 yards receiving and two scores for Pittsburgh, who have won eight games in a row.

Kansas City won five of its last six regular season games to secure the No. 2 seed. The game is a rematch from a game in October, a 43–16 rout by Pittsburgh.

The only other time Kansas City and Pittsburgh have met in the playoffs was in 1994. Kansas City won that game in overtime 27–24.

Sunday's game was pushed back a few hours due to inclement weather. Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Jan. 14, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

