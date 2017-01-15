NFL

Vince Wilfork: ‘I think I have played my last NFL football game’

SI Wire
3 hours ago

Texans defensive lineman Vince Wilfork is leaning toward retiring, he told reporters after Saturday’s loss to the Patriots. 

“I think I have played my last NFL football game,” Wilfork said. “I will take the time and do my due diligence and sit back and see if I really want to retire. We’ll see. I don’t know how long that will take.

“It doesn’t change the fact that I enjoyed every bit of my career. I enjoyed 11 great years in New England and enjoyed two great years in Texas with unbelievable teammates.”

Patriots’ flawed win over Texans won't please Belichick

Wilfork, 35, was a first-round pick by the Patriots out of Miami in 2004. He made the Pro Bowl in five out of his 11 seasons in New England and was also a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2012. 

Wilfork racked up 559 total tackles (370 solo), 16 sacks, five forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries in 189 career games. He is a free agent at the end of the season. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters