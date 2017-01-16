NFL

Ezekiel Elliott wants closure on NFL domestic violence investigation

SI Wire
20 minutes ago

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott says he hopes that the NFL's investigation into domestic violence allegations made against him end soon.

ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the league is continuing its investigation and sent Elliott follow-up questions within the last month regarding allegations made by Elliott’s former girlfriend. The league's probe is not expected to be resolved until next season.

The woman, Tiffany Thompson, filed a police report in July alleging that Elliott assaulted her in a car. Elliott has denied the allegations and authorities in Columbus, Ohio, where the incident took place, declined to bring charges.

The Aventura (Fla.) Police Department also filed an incident report last February which contained allegations from Thompson, who said Elliott pushed her up against a wall during an argument. Thompson did not go to the hospital and Elliott was not arrested.

"I do want closure," Elliott told the Dallas Morning News. "I would rather it not drag on this long. If there was something to find, which there's not, they would've found it by now.

"The police did a very thorough investigation. It just seems like they're dragging their feet right now. Who knows, man. I'm just ready for it to end."

Elliott led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards in 15 games this season and also scored 15 touchdowns. He had 22 carries for 125 yards in the Cowboys 34–31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff.

- Scooby Axson

