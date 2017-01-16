The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons meet on Sunday to determine the NFC's representative in the Super Bowl.

Green Bay beat the conference's No. 1 seed, the Dallas Cowboys, when Mason Crosby's drilled a 51-yard field goal as time expired, sending the Packers to the NFC title game for the second time in three seasons.

The Falcons are making their first appearance in the NFC Championship since 2012 after routing the Seattle Seahawks 36-20. MVP candidate Matt Ryan went 26–37 for 338 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. The teams are meeting for the fourth time in the playoffs with Green Bay winning two of the three meetings. Atlanta's only victory in the playoffs over Green Bay came in 2003, snapping the Packers 13-game home playoff winning streak.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Jan. 21, 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game online here.