NFL

How to watch Steelers vs. Patriots: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
Tuesday January 17th, 2017

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots meet in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Pittsburgh is coming off a 18–16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, aiding by six Chris Boswell field goals. New England dispatched the Houston Texans at home and are now 16-3 at home in the playoffs since the 2001 season.

The teams last played in the AFC Championship in 2005, a 41–27 victory by the Patriots who went on to win the Super Bowl.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Jan. 21, 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

