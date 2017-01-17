How to watch Steelers vs. Patriots: Live stream, game time, TV
The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots meet in the AFC Championship on Sunday.
Pittsburgh is coming off a 18–16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, aiding by six Chris Boswell field goals. New England dispatched the Houston Texans at home and are now 16-3 at home in the playoffs since the 2001 season.
The teams last played in the AFC Championship in 2005, a 41–27 victory by the Patriots who went on to win the Super Bowl.
Find out how to watch the game below.
How to watch
When: Sunday, Jan. 21, 6:40 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live stream: Watch the game online here.