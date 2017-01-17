The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots meet in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Pittsburgh is coming off a 18–16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, aiding by six Chris Boswell field goals. New England dispatched the Houston Texans at home and are now 16-3 at home in the playoffs since the 2001 season.

The teams last played in the AFC Championship in 2005, a 41–27 victory by the Patriots who went on to win the Super Bowl.

When: Sunday, Jan. 21, 6:40 p.m. ET

