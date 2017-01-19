Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph says that sexual assault allegations made against him over a decade ago are false.

Joseph was accused of sexually assaulting two trainers while he was a defensive backs coach at Colorado in 2004.

Joseph was not charged in the incident as one of the women didn't want to press charges and the other one did not speak to investigators.

He was placed on administrative leave during the investigation and later took an assistant’s coaching job at Bowling Green.

"That was resolved a long time ago,” he said. “For myself, for my family, for the Denver Broncos, I’m disappointed and embarrassed," Joseph told the Denver Post. I was a young guy and it showed to my immaturity and irresponsibility in my life when I was younger. But I’ve grown so much and that’s why I’m disappointed, because I’ve grown so much as a person, as a coach, as a father, as a husband."

The Broncos have already addressed Joseph's situation, saying “While we were aware of these accusations, he was not charged with anything from the report filed in 2004.”

- Scooby Axson