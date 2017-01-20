NFL

Report: Ex-Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley hired as Chargers defensive coordinator

SI Wire
4 minutes ago

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley has agreed to become the new defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Chargers recently hired Anthony Lynn to be the team's new head coach on a four-year deal.

Bradley also attracted interest from the Washington Redskins.

Owners are ruining the NFL with their coaching hires

Bradley has served as a defensive coordinator for nine years with North Dakota State and the Seattle Seahawks. He finished his four seasons in Jacksonville with a 14–48 record. He was 2–12 in 2016 before being dismissed.

