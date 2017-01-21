NFL

Report: Colts fire GM Ryan Grigson

SI Wire
38 minutes ago

The Colts have fired general manager Ryan Grigson, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Grigson has been the team’s GM since January 2012. Owner Jim Irsay will announce the firing in a press conference on Saturday evening, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports. On Jan. 4, the Colts announced contract extensions for Grigson and head coach Chuck Pagano.

Indianapolis went 11–5 in the 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons but have gone 8-8 in the two seasons since. Grigson was at the helm when the team selected quarterback Andrew Luck.

