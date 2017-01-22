NFL

Report: Colts, Saints discussed Sean Payton trade

SI Wire
an hour ago

The Colts and Saints discussed a trade involving coach Sean Payton but were ultimately unable to reach a deal, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports.

According to La Canfora, Indianapolis was interested in the longtime New Orleans coach for a second straight season, but weren’t willing to part with a first or second-round draft pick. And, while ownership groups were not “directly involved,” they had knowledge of the negotiations.

After the Colts extended the contracts of general manager Ryan Grigson and coach Chuck Pagano, Grigson was fired on Saturday.

Payton, 53, has coached the Saints since 2006, winning Super Bowl XLIV and making five trips to the postseason. He sitned a five-year extension in March 2016.

