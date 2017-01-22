NFL

When is the 2017 Super Bowl?

SI Wire
an hour ago

We're down to the Final Two. The Falcons and the Patriots have booked their tickets to Houston, where they'll battle it out on Sunday, Feb. 5 for the Lombardi Trophy at NRG Stadium.

In order to get there, Atlanta took down the Seahawks in Divisional Round, 36–30, and the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, 44–21. Matt Ryan threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns as Atlanta wrapped up the game quite early. The Falcons will now play their second straight dome game.

New England disposed of Houston in the Divisional Round, 36–14, and took down the Steelers easily in the AFC Championship Game, 36–17. That game also featured a heavy dose of passing offense; Tom Brady tossed three touchdowns and piled up 384 yards. He will head to his ninth Super Bowl.

Here’s the information for the big game.

Super Bowl LI: Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots

Sunday, Feb. 5
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: FOX
Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Tex.

