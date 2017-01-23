NFL

Buffalo-Brisket Sliders with Special Sauce

Recipe from Cooking Light

This is the burger everyone will be talking about and wanting the recipe for. It’s OK, you can demure and tell them it’s your secret recipe—we won’t tell. The mayo-based “special sauce” gets heat and sweetness from red pepper jelly; a briny edge from dill pickle relish; and a little lemon, onion, and garlic to balance it all out. Buffalo (also called bison) has a sweet and rich flavor and is a low-fat, nutrient-dense food. We mix in rich and flavorful brisket to maximize this burger’s taste and juiciness. Pressing each patty once it hits the hot pan helps develop a good sear that will lock in the burger juices.

Total time Yield
40 mins 8 servings (serving size: two sliders)

 

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup canola mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons red pepper jelly
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dill pickle relish
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated white onion
  • 3/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 16 ounces ground buffalo
  • 8 ounces ground beef brisket
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 (4-oz.) heads radicchio, each cut into 4 wedges
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • 16 (1 1/4-oz.) whole-wheat slider buns, lightly toasted

Directions

  • 1. Whisk together mayonnaise, jelly, relish, onion, lemon juice, garlic powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
  •  
  • 2. Using your hands, gently mix buffalo, brisket, and Worcestershire sauce in a medium bowl just until combined. Gently divide mixture into 16 portions. Sprinkle evenly with black pepper and 1 teaspoon salt.
  •  
  • 3. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high. Coat hot pan with cooking spray. Add 8 meat portions to pan. Using a flat heatproof spatula, press each portion into a 4-inch patty (it's OK if the edges are a little craggy). Cook until burger edges are very crispy and patties are cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate; cover loosely with aluminum foil to keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining 8 meat portions.
  •  
  • 4. Wipe skillet with a paper towel. Add 1 teaspoon oil to pan; heat over medium-high. Add radicchio; cook until lightly charred and crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board, and roughly chop. Toss together radicchio, vinegar, remaining 1 teaspoon oil, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl.

