NFL

Tom Brady says he didn't hear Goodell chants by Patriots fans

SI Wire
an hour ago

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says that he did not hear Patriots fans chanting about Roger Goodell during Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Fans chanted "Roger, Roger, Roger" and "Where is Roger" at Gillette Stadium during New England's 36–17 win. 

Goodell was not in attendance, as he opted to attend a second consecutive Falcons game at the Georgia Dome. He has not made a public appearance in Foxboro since the Deflategate scandal hit Brady with a four-game suspension at the start of the season.

“I didn’t hear that chant,” Brady said. “I did hear them singing to Bon Jovi though, that was pretty cool.”

He did not attend the Patriots' banner-raising ceremony in 2015, which prompted fans to chant "Where is Roger?" for the first time.

First look at Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl matchup

Martellus Bennett confirmed that he heard the chants.

“Where is he?” Bennett told CSNNE.com “He's like Waldo right now. He didn't want to come here.”

Goodell is expected to be in attendance for the Super Bowl in Houston and will have to present Brady with the Lombardi Trophy if the Patriots win.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters