New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says that he did not hear Patriots fans chanting about Roger Goodell during Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Fans chanted "Roger, Roger, Roger" and "Where is Roger" at Gillette Stadium during New England's 36–17 win.

Goodell was not in attendance, as he opted to attend a second consecutive Falcons game at the Georgia Dome. He has not made a public appearance in Foxboro since the Deflategate scandal hit Brady with a four-game suspension at the start of the season.

“I didn’t hear that chant,” Brady said. “I did hear them singing to Bon Jovi though, that was pretty cool.”

He did not attend the Patriots' banner-raising ceremony in 2015, which prompted fans to chant "Where is Roger?" for the first time.

• First look at Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl matchup

Martellus Bennett confirmed that he heard the chants.

“Where is he?” Bennett told CSNNE.com “He's like Waldo right now. He didn't want to come here.”

Goodell is expected to be in attendance for the Super Bowl in Houston and will have to present Brady with the Lombardi Trophy if the Patriots win.