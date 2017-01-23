NFL

When is the NFL Draft?

SI Wire
Thursday January 19th, 2017

The 2017 NFL Draft will take place April 27 through April 29 in Philadelphia.

The draft returns to Philly for the first time since 1961 after spending the last two years in Chicago.

ESPN will broadcast the picks, with the Cleveland Browns already on the clock after going 1–15, earning the top spot.

The first round order is as follows:

1. Browns

2. 49ers

3. Bears

4. Jaguars

5. Titans (from Rams)

6. Jets

7. Chargers

8. Panthers

9. Bengals

10. Bills

11. Saints

12. Browns (from Eagles)

13. Cardinals

14. Colts or Eagles (from Vikings, needs tiebreaker)

15. Colts or Eagles (from Vikings, needs tiebreaker)

16. Ravens

17. Redskins

18. Titans

19. Buccaneers

20. Broncos

21. Lions

22. Dolphins

23. Giants

24. Raiders

25. Texans

26. Seahawks

27. Chiefs

28. Cowboys

29. Packers

30. Steelers

31–32 TBD after Super Bowl

