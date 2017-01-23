When is the NFL Draft?
The 2017 NFL Draft will take place April 27 through April 29 in Philadelphia.
The draft returns to Philly for the first time since 1961 after spending the last two years in Chicago.
ESPN will broadcast the picks, with the Cleveland Browns already on the clock after going 1–15, earning the top spot.
The first round order is as follows:
1. Browns
2. 49ers
3. Bears
4. Jaguars
5. Titans (from Rams)
6. Jets
7. Chargers
8. Panthers
9. Bengals
10. Bills
11. Saints
12. Browns (from Eagles)
13. Cardinals
14. Colts or Eagles (from Vikings, needs tiebreaker)
15. Colts or Eagles (from Vikings, needs tiebreaker)
16. Ravens
17. Redskins
18. Titans
19. Buccaneers
20. Broncos
21. Lions
22. Dolphins
23. Giants
24. Raiders
25. Texans
26. Seahawks
27. Chiefs
28. Cowboys
29. Packers
30. Steelers
31–32 TBD after Super Bowl