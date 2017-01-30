Super Bowl LI is six days away, but before the Patriots and Falcons can take the field, they first must take the stage in front of the media at Super Bowl LI Opening Night. For the second straight year, the spectacle is taking place at night, and players will take many, many questions from many, many media members. SI.com is live at Minute Maid Park to make sure you can keep track of the serious, the silly, the stupid and everything in between.