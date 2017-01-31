NFL

Rex Ryan says he was 'hurt' by Bills firing

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan says he was hurt when the team fired him last month but has no plans to be a defensive coordinator.

Ryan was recently hired as analyst to Sunday NFL Countdown's Super Bowl coverage this week on ESPN, after being approached by several networks.

"The one thing about [being on TV] is that you don't lose," Ryan told the New York Daily News. "You'll remember every damn loss. But the wins? You don't necessarily remember. So, it takes a lot out of you. I'm tired of getting f---ed. Unless it's a real situation [as a coach], there's no sense of getting into it again."

Ryan still has three years left on the five-year deal he signed with the team. He still is owed about $16.5 million.

Ryan, who had a 16–18 record in two seasons with the team, was fired after reportedly asking about his future before the team's season finale. Buffalo has not made the playoffs since the 1999 season, the NFL's longest postseason drought.

"I'm really not that bitter [about being fired] and maybe that $15 million [remaining on the deal] is one of the reasons," Ryan said. "I'm not bitter, man. ... Yeah, I'm hurt. I was hurt by it. There's no question. But bitter ain't how I feel. I'm like, 'Shoot, if they never wanted me here, then fine. I ain't here. I'm not your coach anymore. Fine and dandy.'"

Buffalo hired to former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott to replace Ryan.

- Scooby Axson

