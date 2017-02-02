Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald says he will return in 2017 to play his 14th NFL season.

Fitzgerald told the Cardinals website that he feels better physically and is preparing to play in the 2017 season. He has one year left on his contract and is set to make $11 million in base salary next season.

Fitzgerald, 33, is a 10-time Pro Bowler and is ninth in career receiving yards with 14,389. He also has 1,125 career receptions and 104 touchdowns.

Last season, he led the NFL with 107 catches for Arizona, which finished 7–8–1 a season after reaching the NFC Championship Game.

While Fitzgerald will return, it is unknown if quarterback Carson Palmer plans to play next season. Palmer denied a report that he listed his house for sale, pulled his children out of school and moved out of the state.

“As a friend, it’s best to let him make his own decision,” Fitzgerald said about Palmer.

- Scooby Axson