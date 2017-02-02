It’s one thing to bet on Patriots QB Tom Brady or Falcons QB Matt Ryan to throw for over a certain amount of passing yards in Super Bowl LI.

But did you know that you can also wager on whether or not either of the two star quarterbacks will break the Super Bowl record of 414 passing yards? Kurt Warner set the mark 17 years ago, and in case you are wondering, YES is a big +400 underdog (bet $100 to win $400) while NO is the massive -700 favorite (bet $700 to win $100) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

But it doesn’t end there. You can also bet on whether or not the Patriots and Falcons will combine to break the Super Bowl record of 76 points. Again, YES offers a nice payout of +550 while wagering on NO requires a steep price of -1000. With the highest total in Super Bowl history set by online sports betting sites, it is possible.

Other exotics for Super Bowl 51 include whether or not a player other than Brady or Ryan will attempt a pass. New England wide receiver Julian Edelman is a former college quarterback, and Atlanta’s Mohamed Sanu is a perfect 5-for-5 passing in his NFL career with two touchdown passes.

Keeping that in mind, a bet on YES is worth +250 while NO is -400 chalk. What are the odds of a flea flicker like the one Brady threw to wide receiver Chris Hogan in the AFC Championship Game? Not good, with YES at +400 and NO at -700. The Patriots are -130 favorites to have more dropped passes too.

Regarding Brady, there are some fun Deflategate-related props as well. The over/under on how many times Deflategate will be said during the Super Bowl 51 broadcast has been set at 1.5.

And if New England wins as expected, according to oddsmakers, will Brady, head coach Bill Belichick or team owner Robert Kraft be seen shaking NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand on TV? Well, YES actually is a surprising -150 favorite with NO the +110 underdog.