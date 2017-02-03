NFL

What time is the Super Bowl?

SI Wire
Friday February 3rd, 2017

Super Bowl 51 will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5, 2016.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. This is the third time that Houston has hosted a Super Bowl.

The first Super Bowl, which was held in Los Angeles, had a 4:15 p.m. ET kickoff. 

Super Bowl XXXVIII, which pitted the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers in 2004, took place at NRG Stadium, with New England winning 32–29.

Rice Stadium hosted Super Bowl VIII, where the Miami Dolphins beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7.

Viewing information

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. local time

TV: FOX

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters