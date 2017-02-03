What time is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 51 will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5, 2016.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. This is the third time that Houston has hosted a Super Bowl.

The first Super Bowl, which was held in Los Angeles, had a 4:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

Super Bowl XXXVIII, which pitted the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers in 2004, took place at NRG Stadium, with New England winning 32–29.

Rice Stadium hosted Super Bowl VIII, where the Miami Dolphins beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7.

Viewing information

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. local time

TV: FOX