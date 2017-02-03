Past winners of the Super Bowl

The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will square off in Super Bowl LI from NRG Stadium in Houston.

New England is making its ninth appearance and will be seeking its fifth championship, which would put them in a second-place tie with San Francisco and Dallas for most Super Bowl wins.

Atlanta's only previous appearance in the game ended in a loss to Denver in 1999.

Cleveland, Detroit, Jacksonville and Houston are the only NFL franchises to have never appeared in the Super Bowl.

Previous winners

50 – Denver 24, Carolina 10

XLIX – New England 28, Seattle 24

XLVIII – Seattle 43, Denver 8

XLVII – Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31

XLVI – N.Y Giants 21, New England 17

XLV – Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25

XLIV – New Orleans 31 Indianapolis 17

XLIII – Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23

XLII – N.Y Giants 17, New England 14

XLI – Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17

XL – Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10

XXXIX – New England 24, Philadelphia 21

XXXVIII – New England 32, Carolina 29

XXXVII – Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21

XXXVI – New England 20, St. Louis 17

XXXV – Baltimore 34, NY Giants 7

XXXIV – St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16

XXXIII – Denver 34, Atlanta 19

XXXII – Denver 31, Green Bay 24

XXXI – Green Bay 35, New England 21

XXX – Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17

XXIX – San Francisco 49, San Diego 26

XXVIII – Dallas 30, Buffalo 13

XXVII – Dallas 52, Buffalo 17

XXVI – Washington 37, Buffalo 24

XXV – N.Y. Giants 20, Buffalo 19

XXIV – San Francisco 55, Denver 10

XXIII – San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16

XXII – Washington 42, Denver 10

XXI – N.Y. Giants 39, Denver 20

XX – Chicago 46, New England 10

XIX – San Francisco 38, Miami 16

XVIII – L.A. Raiders 38, Washington 9

XVII – Washington 27, Miami 17

XVI – San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21

XV – Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10

XIV – Pittsburgh 35, Los Angeles 19

XIII – Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31

XII – Dallas 27, Denver 10

XI – Oakland 32, Minnesota 14

X – Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17

IX – Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6

VIII – Miami 24, Minnesota 7

VII – Miami 14, Washington 7

VI – Dallas 24, Miami 3

V – Baltimore 16, Dallas 13

IV – Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7

III – N.Y. Jets 16, Baltimore 7

II – Green Bay 33, Oakland 14

I – Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10