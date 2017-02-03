Past winners of the Super Bowl
The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will square off in Super Bowl LI from NRG Stadium in Houston.
New England is making its ninth appearance and will be seeking its fifth championship, which would put them in a second-place tie with San Francisco and Dallas for most Super Bowl wins.
Atlanta's only previous appearance in the game ended in a loss to Denver in 1999.
Cleveland, Detroit, Jacksonville and Houston are the only NFL franchises to have never appeared in the Super Bowl.
Previous winners
50 – Denver 24, Carolina 10
XLIX – New England 28, Seattle 24
XLVIII – Seattle 43, Denver 8
XLVII – Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31
XLVI – N.Y Giants 21, New England 17
XLV – Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25
XLIV – New Orleans 31 Indianapolis 17
XLIII – Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23
XLII – N.Y Giants 17, New England 14
XLI – Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17
XL – Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10
XXXIX – New England 24, Philadelphia 21
XXXVIII – New England 32, Carolina 29
XXXVII – Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21
XXXVI – New England 20, St. Louis 17
XXXV – Baltimore 34, NY Giants 7
XXXIV – St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16
XXXIII – Denver 34, Atlanta 19
XXXII – Denver 31, Green Bay 24
XXXI – Green Bay 35, New England 21
XXX – Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17
XXIX – San Francisco 49, San Diego 26
XXVIII – Dallas 30, Buffalo 13
XXVII – Dallas 52, Buffalo 17
XXVI – Washington 37, Buffalo 24
XXV – N.Y. Giants 20, Buffalo 19
XXIV – San Francisco 55, Denver 10
XXIII – San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16
XXII – Washington 42, Denver 10
XXI – N.Y. Giants 39, Denver 20
XX – Chicago 46, New England 10
XIX – San Francisco 38, Miami 16
XVIII – L.A. Raiders 38, Washington 9
XVII – Washington 27, Miami 17
XVI – San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21
XV – Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10
XIV – Pittsburgh 35, Los Angeles 19
XIII – Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31
XII – Dallas 27, Denver 10
XI – Oakland 32, Minnesota 14
X – Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17
IX – Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6
VIII – Miami 24, Minnesota 7
VII – Miami 14, Washington 7
VI – Dallas 24, Miami 3
V – Baltimore 16, Dallas 13
IV – Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7
III – N.Y. Jets 16, Baltimore 7
II – Green Bay 33, Oakland 14
I – Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10