Right Combination: Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterback Tom Brady have combined to make New England's offense one of the league's best for years.

McDaniels has been with Brady since the start of Brady's career, leaving New England only briefly to take the Broncos' head coaching gig (2009-10) and to be the Rams' offensive coordinator (2011) before returning to the Patriots in 2012.

With Brady suspended for the first four games of this season, McDaniels guided the Patriots to a 3-1 record with Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett under center. Since his return, Brady has had one of the bet seasons of his career, throwing for 28 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions; his 0.5% interception rate is the third-lowest rate in NFL history and he received Pro Football Focus' highest-ever grade for a season (99.3/100).

McDaniels was considered a top candidate for multiple head coaching vacancies this year, but he announced that he wouldn't consider any of those jobs and would instead stay in New England. The Patriots must be glad he did.