What channel is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LI will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised by FOX.

This will be the eighth time that Fox has televised the game (1997, 1999, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2011, 2014). The network is also scheduled to show the Super Bowl after the 2020 and 2023 seasons.

The New England Patriots are appearing in the Super Bowl for a record ninth time, while the Falcons will be in the league's biggest game for the second time in their franchise's history.

Live stream: Fox Sports Go