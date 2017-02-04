NFL

What channel is the Super Bowl?

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Super Bowl LI will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised by FOX. 

This will be the eighth time that Fox has televised the game (1997, 1999, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2011, 2014). The network is also scheduled to show the Super Bowl after the 2020 and 2023 seasons.

The New England Patriots are appearing in the Super Bowl for a record ninth time, while the Falcons will be in the league's biggest game for the second time in their franchise's history.

TV information

TV: FOX

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET.

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters