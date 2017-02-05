The New England Patriots are Super Bowl champs for the fifth time, completing the largest comeback in the history of the game to beat the Falcons, 34–28.

Tom Brady engineered the massive comeback, throwing for 466 yards and two touchdowns in the win. James White scored three touchdowns, including the winning rushing touchdown. The Patriots rattled off 31 consecutive points in the overtime victory, the first overtime Super Bowl in history.

