NFL

Donald Trump congratulates Patriots on Super Bowl victory

SI Wire
36 minutes ago

President Donald Trump congratulated the New England Patriots on winning Super Bowl LI.

Trump,who is friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, picked the Patriots to win by eight points before the game.

Trump attended a Super Bowl party in Florida but left the party just minutes after the Falcons pushed their lead to 28–3. He missed the New England touchdown just a few minutes later that cut the deficit to 19.

