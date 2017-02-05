NFL

Watch: Hamilton cast performs “America the Beautiful”

SI Wire
12 minutes ago

Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones performed “America the Beautiful” before Sunday's Super Bowl LI game.

The three women played the Schuyler sisters in the hit Broadway show “Hamilton.’” During the song, they added the word "sisterhood" after "And crown thy good with brotherhood."

Watch their performance below:

The song became a permanent part of the Super Bowl’s opening in 2009.

“America the Beautiful” was written by Christian socialist Katharine Lee Bates in 1893.

