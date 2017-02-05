The New England Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl under head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34–28 in Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots overcame a 28–3 deficit to push the game into overtime.

I. CAN’T. BREATE. — kevin driscoll (@kevndriscoll) February 6, 2017

LIFE!! — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) February 6, 2017

I'm honestly gonna cry — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) February 6, 2017

To all the Pats fans with me here on Twitter, we did it!!!!! @Patriots Suck it Goodell — Trey Flint (@TreyFlint) February 6, 2017

GIVE US GOODELL — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 6, 2017

Not even my team and I'm screaming outside!!! Wow. Believe. Never give up. Amazing grace! Woooo hoooo! @Patriots #BostonStrong — Steve Burton (@1SteveBurton) February 6, 2017

That comeback was crazier than a movie. Congrats to both teams on an amazing game. Unreal. #SuperBowl — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady best ever!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 6, 2017

And now we wait for Twitter to explode during the trophy ceremony...