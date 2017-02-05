NFL

Patriots Nation reacts to Super Bowl LI win over Falcons

SI Wire
an hour ago

The New England Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl under head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34–28 in Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots overcame a 28–3 deficit to push the game into overtime.

And now we wait for Twitter to explode during the trophy ceremony...

