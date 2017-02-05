The Patriots won one of the greatest Super Bowls ever with a touchdown on the first possession of overtime.

New England completed the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, coming back from a 28–3 third-quarter deficit to force overtime.

On the first possession of overtime, the Patriots marched down the field before James White punched it in on short yardage.

Atlanta rolled out to a 28–3 lead as their defense forced key turnovers and their offense chugged along, leaning on Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman for big yardage. They were comfortably ahead with eight minutes and 36 seconds left in the third quarter, Ryan having thrown two touchdowns and Robert Alford recording an 82-yard pick-six after intercepting Tom Brady.

Then, the Patriots went on to score 25 straight points and tie the game up with just a minute left, completing the largest Super Bowl comeback in history. Julian Edelman made a jaw-dropping catch that moved New England into opposing territory and kept the chains moving. James White ran in a short score for his second touchdown of the game and Danny Amendola caught a screen pass for a two-point conversion to tie things up at 28 with 57 seconds left.

The Falcons could not score, with no timeouts remaining and tough field position, and the game headed to overtime — the first extra period in Super Bowl history.