Watch: Pope Francis makes video statement before Super Bowl

Sunday February 5th, 2017

Pope Francis released a video statement ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, calling for the game to be a show of peace and solidarity for the world. 

It was the first time the pope has spoken specifically about the American sporting event. 

“Great sporting events like today’s Super Bowl are highly symbolic, showing that it is possible to build a culture of encounter and a world of peace,” the pontiff said in Spanish. “By participating in sport, we are able to go beyond our own self-interest – and in a healthy way – we learn to sacrifice, to grow in fidelity and respect the rules.

“May this year’s Super Bowl be a sign of peace, friendship and solidarity for the world."

Watch the statement in the video below. 

The real question is: Is he praying for the Falcons or the Patriots?

