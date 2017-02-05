Super Bowl LI Live: Updates, highlights, moments from Patriots-Falcons
We've finally made it: Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is upon us. From pregame protesters to on-field action to postgame awards, follow along right here for live updates on storylines, moments and highlights from all the action in Houston.
Watch: Luke Bryan sings national anthem at Super Bowl
Country singer Luke Bryan performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Bryan’s rendition was fairly standard and unaccompanied by instruments.
Watch it below.
.@LukeBryanOnline performs the National Anthem prior to #SB51! https://t.co/xR5kEdBuDz— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017
For the prop betters: Bryan sang the national anthem in two minutes and four seconds, under the line of two minutes, nine seconds.
Watch: Hamilton cast performs “America the Beautiful”
Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones performed “America the Beautiful” before Sunday's Super Bowl LI game.
The three women played the Schuyler sisters in the hit Broadway show “Hamilton.’” During the song, they added the word "sisterhood" after "And crown thy good with brotherhood."
Watch their performance below:
The song became a permanent part of the Super Bowl’s opening in 2009.
“America the Beautiful” was written by Christian socialist Katharine Lee Bates in 1893.
Anti-Trump protesters gather near NRG Stadium before Super Bowl
Groups of people protesting the presidency of Donald Trump have gathered near NRG Stadium, where the Super Bowl will be played later on Sunday.
The march began at noon at Hermann Park and was scheduled to follow a two-mile route to the stadium, according to USA Today. At the beginning of the march around 500 people had already joined the protest.
Protestors held signs reading "Resist" and "Deport Trump," and chanted "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go."
HOUSTON- Anti-Trump Protest heads toward Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/JLapRYiWJ6— Robert Fickman (@rfickman) February 5, 2017
Trump will reportedly not be in attendance for the game, though Vice President Mike Pence is planning to be in Houston for the matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
Report: This is what the Super Bowl field looks like
The excitement is palpable among reporters getting ready to cover the Super Bowl. It's so exciting that they choose to commemorate the moment with their own cool press box photos.
This is reportedly what the field will look like for tonight's game.
WE OUTCHEA #RiseUp #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/eE7riOhoed— Lang Whitaker (@langwhitaker) February 5, 2017
Press box view. pic.twitter.com/oLijk3Qo9j— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 5, 2017
60 minutes to kick off @SuperBowl 51 @5liveSport pic.twitter.com/Sm3vcEmVNv— Darren Fletcher (@DFletcherSport) February 5, 2017
I'm in the auxiliary press box (which is in the seats), so it's been fun to experiment the atmosphere at NRG Stadium. pic.twitter.com/xb8NoB2ixu— Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) February 5, 2017
Big, if true.
A-Rod, Yao Ming, 2 Chainz and more celebrities the Super Bowl
The Super Bowl always brings out the biggest stars and Super Bowl LI in Houston was no exception.
Before the game the sidelines were packed with everyone from NFL stars, to iconic athletes in other sports and even the vice president.
Both the Falcons and the Patriots have plenty of famous fans, so it was no surprise to see rapper 2 Chainz and actor Mark Wahlberg in the building. Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett was also there to support his brother, Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett.
A-Rod is here. pic.twitter.com/G1bOnBN4a3— Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) February 5, 2017
Yao Ming is here pic.twitter.com/NyAHZ2oAqC— Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) February 5, 2017
Not much to say about this one but...Tru! @2chainz #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/HDysyEPeqa— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 5, 2017
🏈 @peanuttillman @AnquanBoldin @LarryFitzgerald....#squadgoals. #SuperBowl #wpmoy pic.twitter.com/HmWs8KWQzh— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 5, 2017
hey shaq 👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/YCrSufiyk7— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 5, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence is here for Super Bowl 51. @KPRC2 #sb51 pic.twitter.com/komPmk2tTy— Alex Radow (@alexradow) February 5, 2017
#SuperBowl correspondent Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) is live in Houston!— FOX Sports: PROcast (@PROcast) February 5, 2017
He caught up with @mark_wahlberg, @AROD and @ErinAndrews 📶💯 pic.twitter.com/2LUOFvbGkT
Big day with my little guys. #PatsNation pic.twitter.com/eb5bel9wL2— Mark Wahlberg (@mark_wahlberg) February 5, 2017
You have to be pretty famous to afford those tickets, it seems!
WATCH: Budweiser honors immigrant founder in Super Bowl ad 'Born The Hard Way'
Budweiser is usually one of the biggest spenders when it comes to Super Bowl advertisements, with such classics as Clydesdales playing football and the lost puppy trying to find his friend.
In an advertisement set to air during Super Bowl LI, Budweiser tells the immigrant story of its co-founder. The commercial is titled "Born The Hard Way."
In the new ad, it portrays Budweiser founder Adolphus Busch’s journey from Germany to the United States to establish one of the iconic brands in the world.
• WATCH: Funniest Super Bowl commercials of all time
The commercial was shot near New Orleans and shows Eberhard Anheuser chatting with Busch as he arrives at a bar.
Watch: Honda’s Super Bowl ad brings celebrity yearbook photos to life
Is Honda’s Super Bowl ad a winner, or is it just kind of creepy?
The new spot brings a bunch of celebrities’ yearbook photos to life via animation and has them deliver some motivational messages — from before they were “Super.”
Check it out here.
Creativity points? Check. Am I really weirded out? Also check.
Watch: Justin Bieber, Gronk and T.O. star in T-Mobile Super Bowl ad
Justin Bieber, Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens star in T-Mobile's Super Bowl commercial giving a little history behind touchdown celebrations.
The campaign ties in "Unlimited Moves to the cellphone provider's unlimited data package.
Watch the ad campaign below:
The commercial fails to give credit to Dusty Baker for originating the five five.
Simone Biles standing next to Shaq is the best Super Bowl Sunday photo
Houston-native Simone Biles standing next to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is the best photo of Super Bowl Sunday.
Cancel the game. There's no contest from here on out.
Biles is 4'9" and O'Neal is 7'"1.
Jacoby Brissett wore a shirt with himself and Tom Brady on it to the Super Bowl
Jacoby Brissett rolled up to the Super Bowl in style on Sunday.
This appears to be a custom shirt with Brissett and Tom Brady on it from when the team celebrated the AFC title, which is to say, this is great and timely and creative.
jacoby brissett rolled to work today in a shirt with a pic of him, brady, and garoppolo on it. nice https://t.co/99DRKHcfD2 pic.twitter.com/3SVgDBHkcJ— Rachel G. Bowers (@RachelGBowers) February 5, 2017
Remember when Jacoby Brissett was the Patriots’ quarterback? Remember Jimmy Garoppolo? Remember Deflategate?
This title is for you, Jacoby. (If the Pats win).
Is Tom Brady retiring after the Super Bowl? ‘Hell no’
Tom Brady wants you to know he will not be retiring after the Super Bowl, win or lose.
In a pre-taped interview with Fox’s Terry Bradshaw, Brady offered an emphatic “hell no” when asked if he’d thought about walking away.
Brady will turn 40 later this year, and next season will be his 17th in the NFL. He’s played 237 career regular season games, and the Super Bowl will be his 34th playoff appearance.
He could also win his fourth Super Bowl MVP on Sunday. Brady is a four-time champ and three-time MVP, leading the Patriots to wins in 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2015.
The Patriots and Falcons meet in Super Bowl LI Sunday night.
You can park for 200 bucks at the Super Bowl
People hate walking long distances from their car to the stadium for a game and for $200 at Super Bowl LI, you don't have to make a long trek.
If you want to park your car across the street from NRG Stadium, you have to pay quite the price.
How bad do you want it? Parking across street from NRG Stadium! #SBLI #khou11 #SuperBowl2017 pic.twitter.com/lKIamj8X0H— Larry Seward (@LSewardKHOU) February 5, 2017
Walking is healthy. Save yourself the financial pain and get a little exercise in by parking for less.
They are selling $75 hats at the Super Bowl
There are $75 Super Bowl hats being sold at the Super Bowl.
Don’t buy them!!!
Courtesy of ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, here’s a photo of these two really tacky hats that nobody wants to wear, made by '47 Brand, previously a respectable headgear retailer.
These Super Bowl hats are $74.99! pic.twitter.com/NAHf9invWM— Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) February 5, 2017
The one on the right is a little better than the one on the left.
I’d rather go bald.
Super Bowl drink prices are outrageous at NRG Stadium
In a shocking development, Extra Mustard has learned that the drink prices at the Super Bowl are outrageously high.
Not only did you probably pay thousands of dollars for a seat at the big game (the average ticket price stood at $3,009 as of Jan. 31), but you are definitely going to have to shell out some dough if you don't plan on starving during your outing.
Reporters at the game, including SI’s Chris Burke and ESPN’s Sarah Barshop sent out photos of rather ludicrously priced lemonades, both alcoholic and non alcoholic.
$30 for a double shot???
Annual reminder to get drunk before you enter the stadium. pic.twitter.com/e71spPmJbc— Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) February 5, 2017
They are selling lemonade with a double shot for $30 at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/NEYGfLDpsu— Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) February 5, 2017
Last year at Super Bowl 50, fans paid $13 for a domestic draft beer, $15 for a premium draft beer, $10 for a soda and $7 for a bottle of water.
So drink up, but maybe only if you're a millionaire.
– Erin Flynn
Watch: Pope Francis makes video statement before Super Bowl
Pope Francis released a video statement ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, calling for the game to be a show of peace and solidarity for the world.
It was the first time the pope has spoken specifically about the American sporting event.
“Great sporting events like today’s Super Bowl are highly symbolic, showing that it is possible to build a culture of encounter and a world of peace,” the pontiff said in Spanish. “By participating in sport, we are able to go beyond our own self-interest – and in a healthy way – we learn to sacrifice, to grow in fidelity and respect the rules.
“May this year’s Super Bowl be a sign of peace, friendship and solidarity for the world."
Watch the statement in the video below.
On this special day, we bring you a very special message from Pope Francis (@Pontifex). #SB51 pic.twitter.com/LtNlcpCnYy— Houston Super Bowl (@HouSuperBowl) February 5, 2017
The real question is: Is he praying for the Falcons or the Patriots?
Tom Brady posts sweet photo with his reportedly sick mom before the Super Bowl
Tom Brady has been preparing for a pretty important game, but he still found time to show his momma some love.
In advance of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Brady posted a photo on Instagram with his mother, Galynn.
Galynn has reportedly not been well, and her health has been a source of concern for Brady and his family for the past 18 months. Last week, Brady revealed that his mother had not been in attendance for any of his games this year, which is unusual for her usual level of support. But despite her reported illness, Galynn will be in the stands for Super Bowl LI.
Brady and the Patriots take on the Falcons at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday as he goes for an all-time record of five Super Bowl quarterback wins. Having his mom there to see it would no doubt make the moment extra special.