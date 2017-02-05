The fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI featured the New England Patriots drawing closer to the Atlanta Falcons and Twitter started making the election night comparisons.

Here are some notable Twitter reactions:

This is looking like Hillary all over again. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 6, 2017

Atlanta has a 99.3% chance of winning, per ESPN. That's where we had Trump's chances in Pennsylvania at 1:10AM on Election Night — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 6, 2017

I feel like I'm watching the election all over again #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/6CDgKfQ6gO — Donté (@itsDonBon) February 6, 2017

Patriots: 20

Falcons: 28



This feels like Election Day all over again. 😩 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/VRBSCQfVkk — NUFF 💬 (@nuffsaidNY) February 6, 2017

Oh God it's election night all over again #SuperBowl — Adam Stirling (@Adam_Stirling) February 6, 2017

Where have I seen stats like this before??? 😂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/2KNR5BlTFE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2017

My God. It's election night all over again. — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) February 6, 2017

President Trump left his watch party as the Patriots were trailing and then the comeback started.